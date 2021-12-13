Bryan man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges involving child sex crimes.

Prosecutors say the survivor was 14 when she disclosed that Tony Palmer, 41, had sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

He pleaded guilty this month to charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

More details are posted below in the press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.