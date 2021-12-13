Culinary construction on display as Gingerbread Build-Off overtakes Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A gingerbread house building competition was on center stage at Century Square Sunday afternoon.

The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its 3rd annual Gingerbread Build-Off, featuring teams of professional architects and engineers who put their construction and culinary skills to the test.

There were five different categories where judges, one of which was KBTX’s Rusty Surette, selected a winner. Those categories included tallest structure, most Aggie-centric, and holiday themes.

”Everybody’s really gone tall this year, which is a lot of fun to see, and it’s a really smart decision because you can go after two categories,” AIA Brazos Gingerbread Build-Off Chair Marcus Gibbon said. “You can go tall and hit one of the themes, so you’re seeing a lot of tall Aggie ones, or tall holiday ones, or tall iconic architecture ones, so it’s really smart trying to win two prizes.”

The award winners were as follows:

Tallest Standing Structure: Dudley Engineering

Best Holiday Theme: Burditt Land

Place Most Aggie-Centric: BRW Architects

Most Iconic Architecture: The Arkitex Studio

It’s also a fundraiser that gives back to local architecture in school programs and helps send students and professionals to industry leadership conferences.

“We love giving back, and this event gives back to the community with funds to help architecture,” Gibbon said. “It also gives a fun event for everybody to come to, so it’s a great way for families and the community to get together.”

And the judging isn’t over yet, and you have the chance to be one. There’s also a fan favorite award, and anyone can vote by going to the AIA Brazos Facebook page. Voting ends on Thursday.

