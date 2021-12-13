Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police confirmed a suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit.

Police say officers responded to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Texas Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. when they received reports of a man walking around with a hammer, trying to get into cars. Reports also said the man threatened one person with a hammer.

Before officers arrived on scene, the man walked to a nearby auto center where he stole an unlocked truck that had the keys inside.

Officers located the stolen truck and attempted a traffic stop near Texas and Brentwood, but the suspect refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued that led officers down Holleman, and up Harvey Mitchell, Villa Maria and Finfeather before ending in the 300 block of Frontier Drive in Bryan.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran from officers, but he was caught after a short chase.

Miron Anthony Evans, 38, of Bryan has been arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a vehicle and resisting arrest. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

