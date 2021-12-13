Advertisement

Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck

We will update this story when more information becomes available.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police confirmed a suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit.

Police say officers responded to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Texas Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. when they received reports of a man walking around with a hammer, trying to get into cars. Reports also said the man threatened one person with a hammer.

Before officers arrived on scene, the man walked to a nearby auto center where he stole an unlocked truck that had the keys inside.

Officers located the stolen truck and attempted a traffic stop near Texas and Brentwood, but the suspect refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued that led officers down Holleman, and up Harvey Mitchell, Villa Maria and Finfeather before ending in the 300 block of Frontier Drive in Bryan.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran from officers, but he was caught after a short chase.

Miron Anthony Evans, 38, of Bryan has been arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a vehicle and resisting arrest. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County sheriff says 13 people were injured and one was killed Sunday evening at a...
Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer
The College Station ISD Education Foundation gave away 100 mattresses Saturday morning, which...
Student needs grow in College Station
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95

Latest News

12/13
Monday PinPoint Forecast 12/13
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Blinn clarinetist earns spot in statewide symphonic band.
Blinn clarinetist earns spot in statewide symphonic band
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95