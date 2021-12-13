Early success of BCS Market making it a monthly event in 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A relatively new pop-up market in town has found so much early success it’s going to become a permanent attraction next year.

It started just like any other pop-up market back in October, but now the BCS Market is beginning to make a name for itself. Starting in 2022, it’s going to be held at least once a month at its new permanent home - the Bryan Ballroom.

Sarah Garcia is the founder of the BCS Market, which features local small businesses that sell a wide variety of goods along with food trucks.

”I know during the pandemic, we had some things shut down,” Garcia said. “My husband and I used to travel a lot to Houston, so I was like why not bring something to BCS for our other small businesses here and for the community to come out and support them.”

Garcia says a kids zone will be another addition to the market once it becomes a monthly attraction in 2022. It will consist of a bounce house, trains, face painter, and a clown. She also says the market could potentially expand to both a Saturday and Sunday affair, but that’s still uncertain.

Now in its 3rd edition, the BCS Market has grown from 19 participating vendors to over 30. Since many of them don’t have a brick and mortar store, the market has found success by giving local small businesses an opportunity they wouldn’t have otherwise.

Renee Britten is the owner of Cast Iron Soaps and participated in her first BCS Market Sunday afternoon. She started her business in 2020 prior to the pandemic.

”Ultimately, this is one-on-one building trust with our customers, and just those multiple interactions generates revenue and repeat customers,” Britten said. “These markets you actually get to visit with the producer or the creator.”

Britten says another big reason she decided to set up shop at the BCS Market was to reach a new demographic, expand her clientele, and boost networking opportunities.

Alyne Beaty is the owner of Smart Kids Boutique. She’s participated in each of the three markets so far, and she says they’ve helped to double her profits.

“People get to touch the product. They’re not just seeing a picture online,” Beaty said. “All my clothes are very soft, and they can put it up to their child to see how it might fit. Asking people what are they looking for. Some people have no idea. They walk in and say, ‘All this is cute, but where do I start?’ I can walk them through what size they’re looking for or if it’s for a special occasion. It makes such a difference rather than just shopping online.”

Beaty has even expanded her vending space, and now her goal is to establish regular customers.

”All the holidays, you have Easter and Mardi Gras, and I have all outfits for that,” Beaty said. “Being able to be like, ‘Hey, you can catch me next show, come back,’ and then being able to see those people again, and then tell their friends who tell their friends, allows it to just keep growing.”

If you’re interested in being a vendor at the BCS Market, you can contact them by sending an email to bcsmarket979@gmail.com. Garcia says you can find the market’s 2022 schedule on their Facebook page once it’s released.

