Fire damages convenience store in Prarie View

It happened Sunday at the Valero convenience store on Business 290 at University Drive.
Investigators are still looking into what started a blaze Sunday that damaged a business in...
Investigators are still looking into what started a blaze Sunday that damaged a business in Prairie View.(Photo credit: Waller County Fire Marshal's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate a business fire that occurred Sunday.

It happened at the Valero convenience store on Business 290 at University Drive.

Prairie View Volunteer Fire Department, Hempstead VFD, Waller VFD, and Rolling Hills VFDs all assisted with the blaze.

Photos from the scene show extensive fire damage to one side of the business one the top part of the structure.

It’s unclear if the business was open when the fire started. According to the Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire remains under investigation.

