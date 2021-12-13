Advertisement

Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after being called for a welfare concern on Dec. 12, shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Police say a man had been shot inside the home by another woman, who said she was about to kill herself.

A perimeter was set up around a private residence in the 1500 block of Ave P, and the police department’s SWAT team tried to establish contact with the woman. After numerous attempts to contact, the SWAT team forcibly opened the front door and a small aerial drone was deployed.

Officers made their way in and found a man and a woman dead inside. Police have not identified those involved at this time.

