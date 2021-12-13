Advertisement

Made in the Brazos Valley: Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery’s “Green Sauce”

This local favorite will be sure to take your meal to a different level.
jesse's green sauce
jesse's green sauce(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery’s food is delicious but their famous “green sauce” always takes the flavor to a different level.

This local favorite condiment has been a recipe in restaurant owner Jesse Ocana’s family for years and is so popular his staff makes 50 pounds of it at a time.

“We make all of our sauces here and we have about four or five different sauces that are all homemade here. And of all our five sauces that’s the most requested one” says Ocana.

He also mentions that you can make it at home but warns that it may not taste like it does when you order it from his restaurant.

If you don’t want to go through the labor of making it, Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery sells 8-ounce and 16-ounce jars inside the restaurant. You can pick some up at 3310A E 29th Street in Bryan.

Check out the video for the full recipe!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County sheriff says 13 people were injured and one was killed Sunday evening at a...
Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX
The College Station ISD Education Foundation gave away 100 mattresses Saturday morning, which...
Student needs grow in College Station
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer
Prosecutors say the survivor was 14 when she disclosed that Tony Palmer, 41, had sexually...
Bryan man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

Latest News

Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
In its 3rd edition Sunday afternoon, the BCS Market has grown from 19 participating vendors to...
Early success of BCS Market making it a monthly event in 2022
Teams of professional architects and engineers put their construction and culinary skills to...
Culinary construction on display as Gingerbread Build-Off overtakes Century Square