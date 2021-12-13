Made in the Brazos Valley: Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery’s “Green Sauce”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery’s food is delicious but their famous “green sauce” always takes the flavor to a different level.

This local favorite condiment has been a recipe in restaurant owner Jesse Ocana’s family for years and is so popular his staff makes 50 pounds of it at a time.

“We make all of our sauces here and we have about four or five different sauces that are all homemade here. And of all our five sauces that’s the most requested one” says Ocana.

He also mentions that you can make it at home but warns that it may not taste like it does when you order it from his restaurant.

If you don’t want to go through the labor of making it, Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery sells 8-ounce and 16-ounce jars inside the restaurant. You can pick some up at 3310A E 29th Street in Bryan.

Check out the video for the full recipe!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.