Police investigating pair of vehicle burglaries in College Station

Two vehicles were broken into last week- one on Spring Loop; the other on Autumn Circle.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a pair of vehicle burglaries in the same neighborhood that both occurred last week.

Police say they received one vehicle burglary report at a townhome complex in the 1000 block of Spring Loop.

Another burglary was reported on the same day in the nearby 1000 block of Autumn Circle.

At last check, no arrests had been made but surveillance videos sent to KBTX by residents show a group of people walking through the parking lot of the townhomes on Spring Loop and at least two people are seen on camera trying door handles on vehicles. In a separate video sent by a resident at the same complex, someone is seen opening the door of an SUV and rummaging inside the vehicle.

It’s unclear if the videos the people in both videos are among the same group and it’s unclear if anything was taken from the vehicles that were broken into.

If you have any information that may help police in their investigation, give them a call at 979-764-3600.

