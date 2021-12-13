Advertisement

Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95

Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Long-time radio hosts Frito and Katy announced Monday morning that the duo is leaving Candy 95.

The two are leaving together but did not say where they are going. Their last day on the air with Bryan Broadcasting will be Dec. 31. Frito and Katy’s “Morning Candy” has won many awards, including this year’s Marconi Award for Small Market Personalities of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County sheriff says 13 people were injured and one was killed Sunday evening at a...
Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX
The College Station ISD Education Foundation gave away 100 mattresses Saturday morning, which...
Student needs grow in College Station
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer
Prosecutors say the survivor was 14 when she disclosed that Tony Palmer, 41, had sexually...
Bryan man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

Latest News

A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
jesse's green sauce
Made in the Brazos Valley: Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery’s “Green Sauce”
In its 3rd edition Sunday afternoon, the BCS Market has grown from 19 participating vendors to...
Early success of BCS Market making it a monthly event in 2022
Teams of professional architects and engineers put their construction and culinary skills to...
Culinary construction on display as Gingerbread Build-Off overtakes Century Square