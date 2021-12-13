Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Long-time radio hosts Frito and Katy announced Monday morning that the duo is leaving Candy 95.

The two are leaving together but did not say where they are going. Their last day on the air with Bryan Broadcasting will be Dec. 31. Frito and Katy’s “Morning Candy” has won many awards, including this year’s Marconi Award for Small Market Personalities of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.