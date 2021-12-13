Advertisement

Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX

The Harris County sheriff says 8 people were shot Sunday evening at a vigil in Baytown.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BAYTOWN, Texas (KBTX) - There are reports coming in that multiple people were shot Sunday at a vigil in Baytown, Texas.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a large crowd was gathered for a celebration of life event when a vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 were injured and one person was killed.

Updates are being provided here on KTRK-TV.

