Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Zach Calzada is getting back on the market after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday and will not play in Texas A&M’s Gator Bowl clash with Wake Forest.

What a ride 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ydRnuM2e8e — Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021

Calzada started 10 games this season in the place of Haynes King who suffered a season-ending leg injury against Colorado. He’ll have immediate eligibility at his next program as this will be his first time transferring.

The Buford, Georgia, native threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year for Jimbo Fisher’s 8-4 squad.

The Aggies may remember him best for his leadership and outstanding effort in the 41-38 triumph over Alabama. He threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 31 passing attempts.

Calzada will join the rush of post-season transfer portal entries.

I have THE MOST love for Texas A&M, my coach’s, teammates, and anybody who has been a part of this process. From the bottom of my heart…Thank you to the 12th man🖤 pic.twitter.com/vZ4QnMGv84 — Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021

