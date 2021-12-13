Advertisement

Work starts on $18 million safety improvement project for Highway 6 in Grimes County

Work recently started to improve the intersection of Highway 6 with FM 2 south of Navasota.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEAR NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers along Highway 6 will notice a safety project happening in Grimes County south of Navasota. In November TxDOT began an $18 million safety improvement project. Highway 6 will be lowered at the FM 2 intersection and a new overpass will be built for FM 2 to go over. There have been serious accidents in that area in recent years.

Work will also include the construction of new frontage roads and replace both Highway 6 bridges over Beason Creek.

The work is expected to take 37 months to complete. TxDOT believes the entire project will be finished and the end of 2024.

“The new configuration will have FM 2 going over State Highway 6, that is what the grade separation will look like. There will also be new bridges at Beason Creek. That will be something that is new along the project now, cars are all at grade and with the new project they wont’ be at grade anymore. FM 2 will go above State Highway 6 so we’re looking forward to completing this safety project,” said Bob Colwell, with the TxDOT Bryan District.

News 3′s Clay Falls was there today and will have interviews with drivers and TxDOT for 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

