Another week, more December warmth and possible record temperatures
Morning temperatures return to running 25° - 30° above average
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Monday night, December 2021 continues as the warmest start to this particular month over the past 70 years. The average temperature for the month -- highs and lows considered -- is running 10.5° above the 30-year-average, which acts as a baseline for the Brazos Valley’s weather.
After a brief, weekend chill, warmer air has seeped back into the area. Once again thermometers will be shoved well above where they are intended to be in December and nearing record warmth through the remainder of the workweek.
Morning lows are expected to start each day in the upper 60s and low 70s -- 25° - 30° above average for mid-December. Afternoon highs on either side of the 80° mark are considered 15° - 20° above what a typical December day should feel like.
|Forecast Low
|Record Low Max (Warmest Low Temperature)
|Forecast High
|Record High
|61°
|70° - 1984
|79°
|82° - 1921, 1933
|68°
|70° - 1948
|81°
|84° - 1924
|70°
|70° - 1924
|80°
|82° - 1922
|69°
|70° - 1924
|80°
|81° - 1924
A few record low maximums -- aka the warmest low temperature on record -- could be tied or taken by late in the week. Afternoon highs are expected to come within 1° or 2° of records each afternoon but generally should just fall short of making the books, assuming thick cloud cover occurs as expected.
COLD AIR SPILLS IN SATURDAY
The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley does so Saturday morning, dramatically dropping temperatures from near 70° to the 40s and 50s by afternoon. Widespread, day-long rain Sunday, along with a brisk north wind, is expected to trap temperatures in the 40s as the weekend comes to a close.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.