Advertisement

Another week, more December warmth and possible record temperatures

Morning temperatures return to running 25° - 30° above average
Near or record-tying warmth returns to the Brazos Valley this week
Near or record-tying warmth returns to the Brazos Valley this week(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Monday night, December 2021 continues as the warmest start to this particular month over the past 70 years. The average temperature for the month -- highs and lows considered -- is running 10.5° above the 30-year-average, which acts as a baseline for the Brazos Valley’s weather.

After a brief, weekend chill, warmer air has seeped back into the area. Once again thermometers will be shoved well above where they are intended to be in December and nearing record warmth through the remainder of the workweek.

Morning lows are expected to start each day in the upper 60s and low 70s -- 25° - 30° above average for mid-December. Afternoon highs on either side of the 80° mark are considered 15° - 20° above what a typical December day should feel like.

Forecast LowRecord Low Max (Warmest Low Temperature)Forecast HighRecord High
61°70° - 198479°82° - 1921, 1933
68° 70° - 194881°84° - 1924
70°70° - 192480° 82° - 1922
69° 70° - 192480°81° - 1924

A few record low maximums -- aka the warmest low temperature on record -- could be tied or taken by late in the week. Afternoon highs are expected to come within 1° or 2° of records each afternoon but generally should just fall short of making the books, assuming thick cloud cover occurs as expected.

COLD AIR SPILLS IN SATURDAY

The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley does so Saturday morning, dramatically dropping temperatures from near 70° to the 40s and 50s by afternoon. Widespread, day-long rain Sunday, along with a brisk north wind, is expected to trap temperatures in the 40s as the weekend comes to a close.

Abnormally warm temperatures take a sharp dive with the next cold front reaching the Brazos...
Abnormally warm temperatures take a sharp dive with the next cold front reaching the Brazos Valley Saturday(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County sheriff says 13 people were injured and one was killed Sunday evening at a...
Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update 12/13
Monday Night Weather Update 12/13
12/13
Monday PinPoint Forecast 12/13
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/12
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/12
Brazos Valley woke up Sunday to the coldest morning since mid-to-late February
Sunday was the Brazos Valley’s coldest start in almost 300 days