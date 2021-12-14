Another week, more December warmth and possible record temperatures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Monday night, December 2021 continues as the warmest start to this particular month over the past 70 years. The average temperature for the month -- highs and lows considered -- is running 10.5° above the 30-year-average, which acts as a baseline for the Brazos Valley’s weather.

The Gulf of Mexico is at record warmth for this time of year, likely contributing to the record high low temperatures observed along parts of the Gulf Coast last week and providing a soupy setup for the severe storms of the past several days. pic.twitter.com/5LY5hZnFSC — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) December 13, 2021

After a brief, weekend chill, warmer air has seeped back into the area. Once again thermometers will be shoved well above where they are intended to be in December and nearing record warmth through the remainder of the workweek.

Morning lows are expected to start each day in the upper 60s and low 70s -- 25° - 30° above average for mid-December. Afternoon highs on either side of the 80° mark are considered 15° - 20° above what a typical December day should feel like.

Forecast Low Record Low Max (Warmest Low Temperature) Forecast High Record High 61° 70° - 1984 79° 82° - 1921, 1933 68° 70° - 1948 81° 84° - 1924 70° 70° - 1924 80° 82° - 1922 69° 70° - 1924 80° 81° - 1924

A few record low maximums -- aka the warmest low temperature on record -- could be tied or taken by late in the week. Afternoon highs are expected to come within 1° or 2° of records each afternoon but generally should just fall short of making the books, assuming thick cloud cover occurs as expected.

COLD AIR SPILLS IN SATURDAY

The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley does so Saturday morning, dramatically dropping temperatures from near 70° to the 40s and 50s by afternoon. Widespread, day-long rain Sunday, along with a brisk north wind, is expected to trap temperatures in the 40s as the weekend comes to a close.

Abnormally warm temperatures take a sharp dive with the next cold front reaching the Brazos Valley Saturday (KBTX)

