Advertisement

Brazos County Leaders finalize election, commissioners and JP precincts

Brazos County Election Precincts
Brazos County Election Precincts(Brazos County)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to adopt redrawn maps for elections, commissioners, and justice of the peace precincts.

Currently, there are 98 voting precincts in Brazos County. That number did not change this redistricting session. However, some precincts were consolidated or split due to population demands.

County leaders say they believe the maps as drawn are fair and evenly split. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says the commissioner’s precincts match the JP Constable precincts, which residents should be pleased with.

“We finished up this morning by completing the JP Constable and making them the same as the commissioner lines,” said Peters. “So if you’re in commissioner precinct 2, the JP Constable precinct 2 is the same.”

Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock says the changes as adopted will accommodate the population growth the county is seeing. She says some residents will see a few changes.

“Some people may be getting a new card with new voting precinct lines on them or new commissioner lines, so all that work has to be done in the database so that way our voters will also be able to vote for who will serve them in 2023.”

The election precincts will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and the commissioner’s precincts will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.
DPS identifies person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

Latest News

Miranda Meckel volunteering at the Brazos County Hub
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
A mobile home was completely destroyed Tuesday morning.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home fire near Millican
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
"The Best of Aggieland"
New limited edition cookbook showcases local restaurants, bars and funds Aggie scholarships