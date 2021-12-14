Brazos County Leaders finalize election, commissioners and JP precincts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to adopt redrawn maps for elections, commissioners, and justice of the peace precincts.

Currently, there are 98 voting precincts in Brazos County. That number did not change this redistricting session. However, some precincts were consolidated or split due to population demands.

County leaders say they believe the maps as drawn are fair and evenly split. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says the commissioner’s precincts match the JP Constable precincts, which residents should be pleased with.

“We finished up this morning by completing the JP Constable and making them the same as the commissioner lines,” said Peters. “So if you’re in commissioner precinct 2, the JP Constable precinct 2 is the same.”

Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock says the changes as adopted will accommodate the population growth the county is seeing. She says some residents will see a few changes.

“Some people may be getting a new card with new voting precinct lines on them or new commissioner lines, so all that work has to be done in the database so that way our voters will also be able to vote for who will serve them in 2023.”

The election precincts will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and the commissioner’s precincts will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.