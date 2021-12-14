Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home fire near Millican

A mobile home was completely destroyed Tuesday morning.
A mobile home was completely destroyed Tuesday morning.
A mobile home was completely destroyed Tuesday morning.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEAR MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a major structure fire in southern Brazos County. Tuesday morning a mobile home was destroyed in the flames.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Rocky Circle near Millican.

An arson investigator with the Sheriff’s Office was at the site. The Sheriff’s Office tells us the fire was being monitored to burn itself out. Firefighters from South Brazos County Fire Department responded.

