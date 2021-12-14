Advertisement

Bryan CPA announces run for Texas Comptroller

Janet Dudding
Janet Dudding(Janet Dudding)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Janet Dudding, a Bryan CPA and former candidate for State House in District 14, has announced her bid for State Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Dudding began her career in the office of then-Mississippi State Auditor Ray Mabus where she investigated white-collar crime.

“Texas state government is a $200 billion-a-year enterprise, and Glenn Hegar — the person making sure the system stays honest — is a part of the system itself,” Dudding said. “We need a Comptroller who is truly independent, who will keep a watchful eye on every nickel taxpayers send to Austin, and who will make sure the government stays accountable to the people we serve.”

Dudding and her husband moved to Bryan-College Station after Hurricane Katrina destroyed her hometown of Bay-Waveland, Mississippi in 2005. She served as College Station’s budget manager and then as assistant director of finance. She moved back to her home state to oversee the post-Katrina financial recovery, shore up cash reserves and rehire the municipal workforce. Upon returning to Bryan-College Station she began work at Texas A&M.

Currently, Dudding is treasurer of College Station Noon Lions Club, on the Executive Board of the Brazos County Branch of the NAACP, president of the Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley, and a member of the Bryan Rotary Club, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Governmental Financial Officers Association of Texas, the Texas A&M Women’s Club, the A&M Garden Club, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, the Brazos Valley African American Museum and Brazos County Retired School Personnel.

Her and her husband James are members of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County sheriff says 13 people were injured and one was killed Sunday evening at a...
Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
The College Station ISD Education Foundation gave away 100 mattresses Saturday morning, which...
Student needs grow in College Station

Latest News

Medical Exam Room (Source: KAIT)
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional — but does not stop it from being enforced
Jay Kleberg formerly served as associate director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation,...
Jay Kleberg, King Ranch scion and conservationist, to run for land commissioner as a Democrat
State Rep. Ryan Guillen switches to GOP in latest blow to South Texas Democrats
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor