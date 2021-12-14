Advertisement

College Station elementary students go multiple rounds in spelling bee

Boine Suh took home the trophy and the title of spelling bee champion.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There was tough competition in Spring Creek Elementary’s spelling bee Tuesday. The competition included 25 third and fourth grade students who wanted to take home the bee-figured trophy and the “2021 Spelling Bee Champion” title. The competition lasted about 20 rounds.

The winner was 3rd grader Boine Suh who’s winning word was “curtail.”

“We’re very proud of him,” Chris Southard, Spring Creek Elementary principal, said.

Southerland said the 25 students volunteered themselves to be in the competition and prepared for about three weeks.

”The dedication that they have to number one, put the work in to study and get up in front of their peers with all the pressure and the challenges,” Southard said.

