College Station football has “Leveled Up” to State Finals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is on the verge of bringing home their second state title in the program’s short history and first-ever undefeated season. The Cougar’s motto this year has been “Level Up” which Head Coach Steve Huff came up with after they lost in the area round of the playoffs for the third straight season last year.

“It came the day after we got beat by Denton Ryan last year,” Huff explained. “We just thought we weren’t to the right level to be playing at that point. We just weren’t there. We took that to the kids that next week and took it to the offseason, and the kids have continued to say that throughout,” Huff added.

“That week after the Denton Ryan game we went back to work, 7 on 7, summer workouts, going to do stuff by ourselves and all that stuff,” College Station quarterback Jett Huff said. “Our goal was to get onto everybody else’s level,” Huff added.

“We’ve always had a good team with a winning record since being in 5A DI and we’ve made the playoffs every year,” College Station defensive back Kyle Walsh chimed in. “But we weren’t at the level we needed to be. We would get to round two and lose to these top teams, so every day we attacked our workouts with the motto of “leveling up” to get to be at their level. We’ve got to stay that way the rest of the way,” Walsh added.

“We’ve had early success and that’s great, but we wanted to start moving, and Coach Huff wanted us to start moving in that trajectory of one of those legacy programs in the state of Texas,” said College Station linebacker Jaxson Slanker. “In order to do that we had to level up,” Slanker added.

The Cougars have done a good job “leveling up” so far. They’ve already returned the favor by beating the defending state champs Denton Ryan en route to punching their ticket to Arlington. But this team is always hungry for more.

“That’s what’s fun about this group,” Steve Huff exclaimed. “They’re never satisfied and they want to continue to get better. That’s a good formula,” Huff added.

“It came Senior year and it’s time to prove how good are we? All offseason we’ve worked really hard toward it,” Slanker said. “I think we deserve everything that’s coming to us, but we have to keep working,” Slanker added.

“This is everything we’ve ever worked for since playing together in the third grade on pop warner teams to all the 7 on 7 tournaments in the summer. It’s coming up to this,” Walsh said.

The Cougars will play Katy Paetow for that elusive state title this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

