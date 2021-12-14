FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies expanding College Station facility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is investing even more in the BCS area. The company announced plans Tuesday morning to expand the production facility, doubling the company’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

The $300 million new facility is expected to be up and running by 2024 and will add about 130,000 square feet to its current location.

“As the need for advanced therapies development and manufacturing capacity grows, we will continue to invest in the right technology and talent to support our partners in bringing to market these life-impacting medicines,” said Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, in a statement. “We are grateful to Governor Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas for its commitment to supporting the growth of the Texas biocorridor, and creating highly-skilled jobs in the state. We are also grateful to the cities of Bryan and College Station and Brazos County for their continued support with this initiative.”

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ expansion is wonderful news for the hardworking people of College Station-Bryan, and it will bring more opportunities for Texans to develop life-saving technology and treatment,” said Governor Greg Abbott in a statement. “The biotechnology industry is growing at a tremendous rate in Texas, and I thank FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for their continued investment in the Brazos Valley that will keep the Lone Star State competitive in this field.”

