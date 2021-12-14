Advertisement

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies expanding College Station facility

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is investing even more in the BCS area. The company announced plans Tuesday morning to expand the production facility, doubling the company’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

The $300 million new facility is expected to be up and running by 2024 and will add about 130,000 square feet to its current location.

“As the need for advanced therapies development and manufacturing capacity grows, we will continue to invest in the right technology and talent to support our partners in bringing to market these life-impacting medicines,” said Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, in a statement. “We are grateful to Governor Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas for its commitment to supporting the growth of the Texas biocorridor, and creating highly-skilled jobs in the state. We are also grateful to the cities of Bryan and College Station and Brazos County for their continued support with this initiative.”

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ expansion is wonderful news for the hardworking people of College Station-Bryan, and it will bring more opportunities for Texans to develop life-saving technology and treatment,” said Governor Greg Abbott in a statement. “The biotechnology industry is growing at a tremendous rate in Texas, and I thank FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for their continued investment in the Brazos Valley that will keep the Lone Star State competitive in this field.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal
Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Highway 6 partially shut down after crash.
Crash causes shutdown, second crash on southbound Highway 6 during morning rush
Madisonville assault suspect in custody
Madisonville PD make arrest following early morning assault
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.
One person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan
Monday Night Weather Update 12/13
Monday Night Weather Update 12/13