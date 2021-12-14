Advertisement

Grimes County man facing assault charges after sending man to the hospital

Thomas Dillon Nobles.
Thomas Dillon Nobles.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County man is facing several assault charges after authorities said he beat another man so severely he had to be taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter.

Thomas Dillon Nobles was arrested on Dec. 10 and is being charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and assault causes bodily injury a Class A misdemeanor. Authorities did not say what weapon was used in the assault.

On Dec. 9, Grimes County deputies were called to an address off Justin Lane in the Grassy Creek Trailer Park in Navasota for a report of an assault in progress. The sheriff’s office said a reporting party said one male was unresponsive at that location. When deputies arrived, they started life saving efforts. The man was taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter.

Nobles is in the Grimes County Jail. His bond is set at $130,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

Latest News

Construction started this month on a new fiber optic network in Bryan.
MetroNet beginning construction of new fiber network in Bryan
Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
A mobile home was completely destroyed Tuesday morning.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home arson fire near Millican