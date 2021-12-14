Grimes County man facing assault charges after sending man to the hospital

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County man is facing several assault charges after authorities said he beat another man so severely he had to be taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter.

Thomas Dillon Nobles was arrested on Dec. 10 and is being charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and assault causes bodily injury a Class A misdemeanor. Authorities did not say what weapon was used in the assault.

On Dec. 9, Grimes County deputies were called to an address off Justin Lane in the Grassy Creek Trailer Park in Navasota for a report of an assault in progress. The sheriff’s office said a reporting party said one male was unresponsive at that location. When deputies arrived, they started life saving efforts. The man was taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter.

Nobles is in the Grimes County Jail. His bond is set at $130,000.

