Investigators continue looking into cause of home fire on Leonard Road in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Investigators say they’re still looking into the cause of a fire Sunday that damaged a home on Leonard Road in Bryan.

The fire was reported just before 9:00 a.m. at a house in the 2700 block of Leonard Road between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Jordan Loop.

Two people who were home when the fire started were able to safely escape but several dogs and goats perished in the blaze, firefighters confirmed.

The fire marshal’s office on Tuesday said investigators were still attempting to determine the source of the blaze that caused significant damage to the home.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide immediate assistance to the residents affected by the fire.

