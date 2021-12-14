Madisonville PD make arrest following early morning assault

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man was sitting in the passenger seat and assaulted the woman who was in the driver’s seat of the car around 3:30 a.m.

During the assault, the woman reversed the car into an apartment building.

Police say the woman was injured in the assault but not the crash.

The male passenger is now facing assault charges.

