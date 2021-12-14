Advertisement

Madisonville PD make arrest following early morning assault

Madisonville assault suspect in custody
Madisonville assault suspect in custody(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man was sitting in the passenger seat and assaulted the woman who was in the driver’s seat of the car around 3:30 a.m.

During the assault, the woman reversed the car into an apartment building.

Police say the woman was injured in the assault but not the crash.

The male passenger is now facing assault charges.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal
Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies expanding College Station facility
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Large traffic back-up on Highway 6 at Harvey Mitchell Parkway during morning rush
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.
One person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan
Monday Night Weather Update 12/13
Monday Night Weather Update 12/13