MetroNet beginning construction of new fiber network in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new internet, phone and TV option in Bryan is getting under construction.

MetroNet and the City of Bryan announced Tuesday the new fiber optic network is starting to be built this month. MetroNet will provide a 100% fiber optic network around the city. Neighborhoods are already starting to see yard flags and mailing notices about the work.

MetroNet will be working in easements to install the fiber network. We asked the city what residents and businesses should expect.

”They’ll have doorhangers. They’ll go door to door letting you know they’re coming and work with the citizens of Bryan as best they can. And we’ve met with them just earlier this week and this team that are going to be out in the field seem very energetic, very positive. They’re bilingual as well,” said Bernie Acre, Bryan’s Chief Information Officer.

On Thursday MetroNet is hosting a media event in one of the neighborhood’s where construction is starting. Potential customers can contact the company if they’d like to sign up for services and have the fiber connected from the easement into a building.

Separately the City of Bryan tells us Frontier Communications is also planning to bring a fiber network to town.

