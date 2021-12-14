New limited edition cookbook showcases local restaurants, bars and funds Aggie scholarships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station has a rich culinary scene and the new cookbook The Best of Aggieland showcases these local flavors from cocktails to main courses to desserts in a collaborative effort from restaurants and bars across the area. However, what’s even better than now being able to create local favorites at home is knowing that a purchase of this book helps fund students’ education at Texas A&M.

The visionary behind The Best of Aggieland cookbook is Tamar Elkeles, the president of the California Aggie Moms Club. She wanted to give back to the local community after her daughter’s experiences during her freshman year at Texas A&M University.

“This community embraced her and I felt like it was an opportunity for us to give back to this community and make a massive impact for all of the restaurants and all of the small businesses here,” said Elkeles. “We are from the California Aggie Moms Club, which we started last year and we really felt like this was for us an opportunity to give back to this amazing community that has embraced our kids.”

Assisting Elkeles to make this possible is John Harvey Slocum and Johnny Poche owners of 1860 Italia.

“What a wonderful collaboration. It’s great to see all the chefs, restaurants, and bartenders come together to do this to benefit Aggie students and provide scholarships,” said Slocum. “To my knowledge its never been done before and certainly not to this caliber, so we are just really proud of Tamar and the team that she used to get that done.”

All the proceeds raised from the cookbook will benefit Texas A&M scholarships through The Texas A&M University California Aggie Moms’ Club, The Texas A&M University Federation of Aggie Mothers’ Clubs, The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M and 12th Man Foundation, according to Elkeles.

The cookbook features over 60 recipes from restaurants and bars like Blu fin Sushi Fusion, Downtown Elixir and Spirits, Primrose Path Wine Bar, the Traditions Club, and much more.

Like the chefs and restaurant owners, local bartenders echo how proud and honored they are to be a part of this book.

“It’s such an honor and absolute pleasure,” said Joey Phillips, bartender at Downtown Elixir and Spirits. “It’s good exposure for us and all for the amazing talent that we have in this very, very small town.”

Readers may even notice many of the recipes included in the cookbook are staples and crowd favorites at these establishments.

To purchase the cookbook, you can order at this link or purchase at select restaurants like 1860 Italia or Napa Flats.

