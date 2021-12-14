Advertisement

OJ Simpson granted early parole discharge by Nevada Parole Board

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via...
FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev.(Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – The Nevada Parole Board has granted Orenthal James (O.J.) Simpson an early discharge from parole.

KVVU reports the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Simpson on Nov. 30.

A decision to grant early discharge from parole for Simpson was ratified Dec. 6, according to a statement provided by the Nevada State Police, Parole and Probation Division and the Nevada Parole Board.

Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, following his release from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

His parole term would have otherwise expired on Feb. 9, 2022.

The Nevada Parole Board noted that it awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.

The full statement can be read below:

In accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for Mr. Simpson, as required by statute. Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022.

On November 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson. A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. Per NRS 213.1543, the Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.
One person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

Latest News

Baize saw his piano was still somewhat intact and took a moment to play a Christian hymn titled...
Man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.
DPS identify person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
President Joe Biden is shown in a Saturday file photo. Biden said the Newtown school shooting...
Biden: Nation owes school shooting victims more than prayers