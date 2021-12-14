Advertisement

One person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.

It happened on Highway 21 near Pleasant Hill Road around 6:20 p.m.

According to DPS troopers, the driver of a car died after hitting the back of an 18-wheeler that had pulled out of a private drive. The name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
The Harris County sheriff says 13 people were injured and one was killed Sunday evening at a...
Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update 12/13
Monday Night Weather Update 12/13
Janet Dudding
Bryan CPA announces run for Texas Comptroller
Work recently started to improve the intersection of Highway 6 with FM 2 south of Navasota.
Work starts on $18 million safety improvement project for Highway 6 in Grimes County
Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide