One person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.

It happened on Highway 21 near Pleasant Hill Road around 6:20 p.m.

According to DPS troopers, the driver of a car died after hitting the back of an 18-wheeler that had pulled out of a private drive. The name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.