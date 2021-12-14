One person killed in Highway 21 crash west of Bryan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in west Brazos County Monday night.
It happened on Highway 21 near Pleasant Hill Road around 6:20 p.m.
According to DPS troopers, the driver of a car died after hitting the back of an 18-wheeler that had pulled out of a private drive. The name of the victim has not been released.
An investigation into the crash continues.
