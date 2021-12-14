Advertisement

Sam Houston State Food Pantry Gets $50k donation for mobile food pantry

By Michael Oder
Dec. 14, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The food pantry at Sam Houston State University just got $50,000 from the Houston based Powell Foundation in order to support their upcoming plan to create a mobile food pantry.

The group hopes a mobile pantry will increase engagement, awareness and visibility in the community that Sam Houston state is here to help. From the start of this academic year in August, the food pantry has had 1,352 visits and given out more than 32,650 pounds of food.

Arianna Ramp, Social Media Coordinator and student worker for the Food Pantry shared, “I love working at the food pantry because it allows me to help my fellow Bearkats. I have previously dealt with food insecurity, and I want to reduce it in our community. A mobile food pantry would greatly benefit the community because it would allow us to accommodate and serve more people. Some individuals may not have a ride to our food pantry or have disabilities that may prevent them from walking or carrying heavy loads for long distances. Therefore, by becoming mobile, we can bring the food closer to them.”

The Powell Foundation explained, “We view the SHSU food pantry as a strategic opportunity to support both students’ postsecondary success and the overall well-being of Huntsville students and residents.” Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded over $57 million in grants to charitable organizations. In 2020, it awarded over $13 million through 368 grants focused on education (43%), the arts (7%), human services (5%), conservation (10%), and other areas (35%), with the latter including substantial support for COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.

