Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University President, M. Katherine Banks, has released her decisions on key recommendations that were made in the MGT Report. That report, created by MGT Consulting, was a comprehensive review of major functional areas at the university.

The review mainly focused on the organizational structure of central offices at the executive level and administrative units at the college level. After receiving feedback from thousands of students, faculty, staff and former students, Banks has made her decisions.

One of the first changes to be made will be to the Provost Office, the provost title will be changed to “provost and chief academic officer.” Banks also accepted the recommendation to create a Vice President for Faculty Affairs, a role that will report directly to Banks.

“Our faculty are performing groundbreaking research, teaching large classes, and connecting to the world through remarkable service, but are also expected to complete increasing amounts of administrative tasks. Too often, they are not recognized for their exceptional efforts and accomplishments,” Banks said in the report.

Banks has already created a selection committee to find a person to fill the position.

In order to make Texas A&M a premier institution nationally, Banks said, the Colleges of Liberal Arts, Geosciences and Science will be merged together to form the College of Arts and Sciences. The School of Visual and Performing Arts will also be created, with the cornerstone of the college being the Department of Visualization.

Banks also has plans to centralize facilities, finance/business administration, HR, IT and marketing and communications. While exact steps haven’t been released yet, Banks said it’s critically important to include all university units in the centralization process, including Athletics.

To begin the process of implementing the accepted recommendations a Strategic Implementation Oversight Committee will be established and chaired by Greg Hartman, according to Banks.

