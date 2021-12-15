18-wheeler crash on Highway 6 backs up traffic

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler that has overturned in backing up traffic on State Highway 6.

According to TxDOT Bryan, the crash happened on northbound SH 6 at Grassy Creek in Navasota. Emergency crews are on the scene and say to avoid the area if possible. Motorists should expect delays for several hours.

Information on the cause of the crash or any injuries hasn’t been released at this time.

Traffic Advisory for Grimes County-There has been a crash on SH 6 Northbound at Grassy Creek in Navasota. Emergency crews are working the crash. Motorists should expect delays the next four hours. Drive safe friends! — TxDOT Bryan (@TxDOTBryan) December 15, 2021

