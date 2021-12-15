Advertisement

18-wheeler crash on Highway 6 backs up traffic

TxDOT Bryan says northbound Highway 6 at Grassy Creek will be shut down for several hours
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek(Connie Moore)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler that has overturned in backing up traffic on State Highway 6.

According to TxDOT Bryan, the crash happened on northbound SH 6 at Grassy Creek in Navasota. Emergency crews are on the scene and say to avoid the area if possible. Motorists should expect delays for several hours.

Information on the cause of the crash or any injuries hasn’t been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

