Advertisement

3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three people are facing felony voter fraud charges in Florida for reportedly casting multiple ballots in an election.

Court documents list Joan Halstead, 72, Jay Ketcik, 63, and John Rider, 61, all residents of The Villages retirement community in Sumter County.

Halstead is accused of voting in person in Florida during the 2020 presidential election and also casting an absentee ballot in New York.

Court documents do not say in which elections the other two suspects allegedly committed voting fraud.

All three are out on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Highway 6 partially shut down after crash.
Crash causes shutdown, second crash on southbound Highway 6 during morning rush
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
Thomas Dillon Nobles.
Grimes County man facing assault charges after sending man to the hospital

Latest News

12/15
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 12/15
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released
A candle factory worker said his boss threatened to fire him if he left before a deadly tornado...
Candle factory worker said he was threatened with firing if he left before tornado