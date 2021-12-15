Bryan Fire Department deploying community paramedics to help connect residents with needed resources

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Brazos County 9-1-1, the number of emergency calls to the Bryan Fire Department has increased by 11% over the last five years. The Bryan Fire Department receives an average of 9,300 medical calls a year. While many of those calls were for situations that required an ambulance, a portion of those calls were from residents that needed help beyond what the department could handle until now.

To reduce those calls, the Bryan Fire Department is turning to community paramedicine to help residents more proactively. The program, created by Bryan Fire Chief Rich Guisti, aims to connect people who often call 911 with the medical treatment, education and resources they need without taking an ambulance or fire truck out of service.

Bryan firefighter and paramedic Chris Lamb has served as a paramedic for the last 23 years, 19 of those years with the Bryan Fire Department. In November, he took on a new role in the department as a community paramedic.

“When Chief Giusti came over to the Bryan Fire department, he brought along an idea that the San Antonio Fire Department was doing. He thought it might be successful here, and he asked me to take on that role,” said Lamb.

Lamb spends most of his day navigating the streets of Bryan, caring and checking in on the city’s most vulnerable. Currently, he has a list of more than 20 residents who frequently call 911 for assistance. Now Lamb checks on them multiple times a week, often before they even get a chance to dial 911.

“In the history of the Bryan Fire Department, each year, we’re getting busier and busier and busier,” said Lamb. “We’re about to probably top the highest call volume that we’ve ever had, and a lot of that comes down to a lot of people that utilize the 911 system on a regular basis.”

“Sometimes it’s two times a day, sometimes it’s multiple times a month, and so my job is to go out to those residents and investigate what the root problem that they might have and why they’re calling 911,” said Lamb. “I find the resolution to that, whether it be a local resource here in town, whether that be food or medical help.”

Lamb says a lot of the help residents need can be done preventatively.

“With 911, our job is to be reactive to the emergency, so now we’re adding being proactive to it and preventing the 911 call to even begin with,” said Lamb.

Lamb says the United Way of the Brazos Valley is just one of many resources he connects residents with when he receives non-emergency calls.

“The United Way is amazing. The day that I walked into the door explaining to them what I’m doing for the community, they were right there with a Rolodex of resources,” said Lamb. “I will call them and tell them the needs of the resident, and they know someone to call. They know the organization that can supply that resource so that I can bring that out.”

“What I’ve noticed is that there’s a lot of resources in the Brazos Valley, and there’s a lot of people that need them, but there’s a gap on getting the communication to the people that have the resources or the resources to the person,” said Lamb.

One of Lamb’s stops is at the Parc at Traditions retirement community.

“Places like Parc have been very welcoming to this program because they want their residents to prevent the injuries or illnesses before they occur,” said Lamb. “They’ve been really nice to allow me to come in and train and talk to residents and also staff, whether it be teaching them CPR, fall prevention, the residents let me talk to them about their medications, their medical history if there’s anything that can be adjusted with their doctor.”

Tatum Fava, the general manager at the Parc at Traditions, says she’s thrilled to be able to reach out to a community paramedic on behalf of residents and staff.

“The residents here have confidence. They know that they can call someone that can come out and answer some questions, do some preventative care, get some good feedback on what they can be doing instead of calling 911,” said Fava. “Chris can provide that feedback. He can give them some suggestions, he can talk through those issues or concerns, and it gives them that confidence of what else they can be doing besides just calling 911.”

Patrick Corley, executive director for Brazos County 9-1-1, says while data on the program is not available because it is a new program, it’s showing early signs of making a difference.

“The community paramedic program is actually run by the Bryan Fire Department, but it does have an impact to us here at Brazos County 9-1-1 for a couple of reasons,” said Corley. “One, it allows the fire department to better serve particular citizens that maybe don’t have a need for an ambulance response but at the same time they’re able to provide better service to that particular citizen while freeing up the ambulance and the ambulance crew.

“In turn, it reduces the number of calls we get into the dispatch center. So it keeps our dispatcher and radio operators available to take calls that might be more critical,” said Corley.”

While the program is still new, Lamb says he would like to eventually have a community paramedic in the 911 call center to help take calls and help connect people with resources on demand.

