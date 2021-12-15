Advertisement

Bryan Vikings beat Willis 55-36

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (15-4) beat Willis 55-36 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. 

Bryan was led in scoring by Sam Esan who had with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block, Taylan Johnson added 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assist, Chris Maxey had 8 points and 5 rebounds, Nic Caraway tossed 6 points, had 14 rebounds and 3 assists, while Justin Headge scored 4 points and dealt out 10 assists.

The Vikings will open up district play next Tuesday against Harker Heights.

