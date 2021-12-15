Calvert man remembered by area fire departments following fatal crash

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A Calvert man who spent many years volunteering and working at area fire departments and serving several Texas communities has passed away.

Volney “Rusty” Alston died while off-duty on Sunday in a one-vehicle crash, authorities confirm.

Alston was a member of the Tomball Fire Department since April 2018 and worked part-time for Waller-Harris County Emergency Services District 200. He also previously volunteered for the Calvert Fire Department.

“He made a lasting impression on our fire department and we are proud to have served with him,” the city of Tomball Fire Department said this week in a posting on Facebook.

Alston is survived by his wife, Angela, and two sons, Arturo and Cary.

He was also a member of First Baptist Church Calvert.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.