Calvert man remembered by area fire departments following fatal crash
Volney “Rusty” Alston was a firefighter for Tomball Fire Department and Waller County Emergency Services District 200.
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A Calvert man who spent many years volunteering and working at area fire departments and serving several Texas communities has passed away.
Volney “Rusty” Alston died while off-duty on Sunday in a one-vehicle crash, authorities confirm.
Alston was a member of the Tomball Fire Department since April 2018 and worked part-time for Waller-Harris County Emergency Services District 200. He also previously volunteered for the Calvert Fire Department.
“He made a lasting impression on our fire department and we are proud to have served with him,” the city of Tomball Fire Department said this week in a posting on Facebook.
Alston is survived by his wife, Angela, and two sons, Arturo and Cary.
He was also a member of First Baptist Church Calvert.
