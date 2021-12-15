Advertisement

Calvert man remembered by area fire departments following fatal crash

Volney “Rusty” Alston was a firefighter for Tomball Fire Department and Waller County Emergency Services District 200.
Firefighter and EMT Voleny "Rusty" Alston passed away Sunday while off-duty in a one-vehicle...
Firefighter and EMT Voleny "Rusty" Alston passed away Sunday while off-duty in a one-vehicle crash.(Photo courtesy Tomball Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A Calvert man who spent many years volunteering and working at area fire departments and serving several Texas communities has passed away.

Volney “Rusty” Alston died while off-duty on Sunday in a one-vehicle crash, authorities confirm.

Alston was a member of the Tomball Fire Department since April 2018 and worked part-time for Waller-Harris County Emergency Services District 200. He also previously volunteered for the Calvert Fire Department.

“He made a lasting impression on our fire department and we are proud to have served with him,” the city of Tomball Fire Department said this week in a posting on Facebook.

Alston is survived by his wife, Angela, and two sons, Arturo and Cary.

He was also a member of First Baptist Church Calvert.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

Latest News

College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney has won an election runoff to keep his Place 6...
Dennis Maloney keeps seat on College Station City Council
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/14
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/14
Changes coming to Texas A&M
President Bank changes to Texas A&M
FUJIFILM Announcement
FUJIFILM Announcement