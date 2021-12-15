College Station firefighters stop accidents at apartments from becoming disasters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a busy couple of days for firefighters in College Station.

The department has responded to several calls for help that came close to becoming disasters for residents and families at apartment complexes, an agency spokesman confirms.

On Friday, December 10th, firefighters responded to a grease fire inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Dartmouth Street. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the stove area. A resident of the apartment was treated for a burn to the hand and arm. Nobody else was injured. There was no damage to the structure, said Captain Stuart Marrs.

On Sunday night, firefighters responded to an apartment complex on Marion Pugh near George Bush Drive after a resident lit a fire in the fireplace with the flue damper still closed.

“They used an extinguisher, but the fire log smoldered and smoke fill the apartment,” said Marrs. “Firefighters helped evacuate the smoke and checked the operation of the damper. There was no fire damage to the structure and nobody was injured,” said Marrs.

Firefighters also responded to smoke in an apartment Tuesday night in a complex on Harvey Road near Texas Avenue. A resident found a vent fan malfunctioning in the bathroom.

