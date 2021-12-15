Advertisement

Dennis Maloney keeps seat on College Station City Council

By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney has won an election runoff to keep his Place 6 seat on the city council.

The city announced Tuesday night Maloney received 1,332 votes (58.55%) over David Levine who received 943 votes (41.45%)

The city says fewer than 30 absentee and military ballots are still out but those would not be enough to change the outcome of the election.

Returns will be canvassed on Wednesday, December 22 at 4 p.m. and Maloney will be sworn-in for a full three-year term.

