Dine Around Jones Crossing event postponed to 2022

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Dine Around Jones Crossing event that was scheduled for Dec. 18 has been canceled, according to event coordinators.

A statement from the coordinators said the weather this weekend is less than ideal for an outdoor event. Ticket holders will be contacted and issued refunds, but they’re hoping to push the event into early 2022.

The goal of Dine Around Jones Crossing was to connect customers with the local restaurants and retail shops, and profits would go towards Aggieland Human Society’s microchip program.

