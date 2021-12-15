Advertisement

Fitness venue collecting toys until Thursday for BCS Together

The Cycle Station is accepting unwrapped gifts for 6 to 10-year-olds
The Cycle Station is collecting toys until Thursday for children at BCS Together.
The Cycle Station is collecting toys until Thursday for children at BCS Together.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local fitness studio is collecting toys that will soon be distributed for Christmas.

The Cycle Station on Texas Avenue in College Station is currently collecting new toys for 6 to 10-year-olds that will be donated to the non-profit organization BCS Together. BCS Together is a Christ-centered nonprofit that serves children and families touched by the child welfare system.

The toy drive ends Thursday.

In addition to collecting toys, friends Jill Fouch and Lauren Puente recently gave away sixty hams to area families for the holidays.

The Cycle Station is located next to the north end of Barnes and Noble.

