Man charged with dealing drugs in College Station park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police arrested a man who they say was dealing drugs in Hensel Park late Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Montrez Dorsey, 46, was parked in the lot around 10 p.m. after Hensel Park had closed.

The officer saw some drug-related items in his car and conducted a search.

They reportedly found a bag with 61 pieces of MDMA and several baggies with cocaine and marijuana.

Dorsey is facing several drug-related charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

