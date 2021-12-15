Advertisement

Missing Waco teen believed to be in Brazos County

16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teen who went missing on Dec. 14 in Waco is believed to be in Brazos County, according to authorities.

Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in the 2100 block of N 33rd Street in Waco around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the teen has ties to College Station and was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving Waco. A description of the vehicle has not been provided.

Haylee is 5′7″, 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. If you see her authorities ask that you call police instead of approaching the teen.

#MissingChild 16 year old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen at approximately 9:30 pm on December 14, 2021 in the 2100...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
Highway 6 partially shut down after crash.
Crash causes shutdown, second crash on southbound Highway 6 during morning rush
Thomas Dillon Nobles.
Grimes County man facing assault charges after sending man to the hospital

Latest News

Rendering of Midtown pool
College Station Midtown has more housing, new pool and recreation facility planned for 2022
The Brazos Valley Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) can help you care for your elderly...
Resource available to help care for elderly or disabled loved one
The Service Industry Recovery (SIR) Child Care program provides up to 12 months of FREE child...
New program helps service industry workers afford child care
College Station firefighters responded Sunday night to reports of smoke filling an apartment on...
College Station firefighters stop accidents at apartments from becoming disasters