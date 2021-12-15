Advertisement

Never Forget Garden Memorial planned for Veterans Park

A new addition is being planned for College Station's Veterans Park(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new monument to honor soldiers is being planned at College Station’s Veteran’s Park.

The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial fundraising effort was announced Wednesday by several groups including the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution. The group plans to raise more than $70,000.

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley has established a special fund to to receive donations for this project. The memorial will include a granite monument symbolizing the tomb of the unknown soldier, a large granite star and a Never Forget garden plaque, among other features

”There’ll be a garden around it and we’ve got a lot of the garden clubs in the area that are involved with the planning of that,” said Robert Cohen, Sons of the American Revolution Registrar for the Independence Chapter.

”It’s a significant opportunity to recognize the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. That’s what this is all about,” said Patricia Gerling, Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley President and CEO.

The groups hopes to have the memorial and garden built by 2026.

If you’d like you help you can contact Dr. Jane Cohen at j-cohen@aggienetwork.com or contact the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. They are located at 1733 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 203 in Bryan.

