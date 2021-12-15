New methodology developed by A&M researcher better identifies sources of lead poisoning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M researcher has developed a new method for identifying the source of lead poisoning in children.

Traditionally, researchers say it was assumed that sources of lead poisoning came from things with higher concentrations of lead. This new methodology developed by Texas A&M Department of Geosciences Professor Franco Marcantonio uses lead isotopes to more accurately identify the actual source.

The lead isotope in a potential source is matched with the amount of lead isotope found in a blood sample, Marcantonio says.

“Lead isotopes can be used as a fingerprint to actually identify the source of lead because different sources of lead have different lead isotope ratios,” Marcantonio said. “It’s not perfect because the only way you can really say for sure is if it completely overlaps, and it doesn’t always overlap.”

Marcantonio says their study found that the primary source of lead in most children came from dust or soil that was tracked into the house from outside, while only some instances came from old paint chips. Other sources they found included cooking spices like turmeric and tap water that came through lead pipes.

The project used samples of blood from children under the age of 5 with lead poisoning along with samples of places in their homes that could be potential sources of lead. These kids, who are in the Kansas City area, agreed to be a part of the study after they were identified to have lead poisoning.

“We analyzed the lead isotope ratios in the different potential samples of contamination in the home, and we compared those to the lead isotope ratios in the blood,” Marcantonio said.

The research was funded by the university through its Triads for Transformation Program. Marcantonio did this study with the help of one of his graduate students, Felipe Becker.

Marcantonio says there’s still more work to be done before communities across the country can begin using this method to protect its children from lead poisoning.

“We need funds to sort of continue the work and continue to ground truth it to really see if it works on a wider scale, not just in this small study in Kansas City,” Marcantonio said.

