Advertisement

New program helps service industry workers afford child care

The Service Industry Recovery Child Care Program offers qualifying families FREE child care for up to 12 months.
The Service Industry Recovery (SIR) Child Care program provides up to 12 months of FREE child...
The Service Industry Recovery (SIR) Child Care program provides up to 12 months of FREE child care for qualifying families.(Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The service industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, forcing businesses to cut back hours or close their doors for good. Now as they attempt to return to normal, they’re facing a staffing shortage. One possible reason for employees being unable to go back to work is the cost of child care. With that in mind, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is proud to announce the Services Industry Recovery (SIR) Child Care Program.

This program offers free child care for up to 12 months for qualifying families. The program is open to those who work in the arts, entertainment, recreation, hospitality, food, and retail industries. Employees of nearly 200 businesses qualify for the program.

“To be able to assist the service industry employers, because they were the hardest hit and they’re still going through it with the pandemic,” said Child Care Services Director Latresia Williams. “We still have local restaurants and businesses that are not up to full capacity, that are open only a couple days a week, because they do not have the staff.”

Starting Jan. 5, 2022, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley will host “Child Care Round Up” every Wednesday, with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to answer questions about the program and help service industry workers with the application process.

The list of eligibility requirements can be found here. The three documents needed to determine eligibility include a completed application, proof of employment, and a copy of a birth certificate, passport, Medicaid card, or permanent resident card to verify citizenship.

You can find the link to apply here. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

To confirm if your employer is an eligible service industry employer, contact the CCS staff by emailing ccms@bvcog.org or by calling (979) 595-2801 Ext. 2105.

Scanning this QR code with your cell phone will take you directly to the SIR Child Care program...
Scanning this QR code with your cell phone will take you directly to the SIR Child Care program application.(Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley)

To learn more about the program from Latresia Williams, watch below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
Highway 6 partially shut down after crash.
Crash causes shutdown, second crash on southbound Highway 6 during morning rush
Thomas Dillon Nobles.
Grimes County man facing assault charges after sending man to the hospital

Latest News

Rendering of Midtown pool
College Station Midtown has more housing, new pool and recreation facility planned for 2022
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Missing Waco teen believed to be in Brazos County
The Brazos Valley Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) can help you care for your elderly...
Resource available to help care for elderly or disabled loved one
College Station firefighters responded Sunday night to reports of smoke filling an apartment on...
College Station firefighters stop accidents at apartments from becoming disasters