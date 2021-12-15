New program helps service industry workers afford child care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The service industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, forcing businesses to cut back hours or close their doors for good. Now as they attempt to return to normal, they’re facing a staffing shortage. One possible reason for employees being unable to go back to work is the cost of child care. With that in mind, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is proud to announce the Services Industry Recovery (SIR) Child Care Program.

This program offers free child care for up to 12 months for qualifying families. The program is open to those who work in the arts, entertainment, recreation, hospitality, food, and retail industries. Employees of nearly 200 businesses qualify for the program.

“To be able to assist the service industry employers, because they were the hardest hit and they’re still going through it with the pandemic,” said Child Care Services Director Latresia Williams. “We still have local restaurants and businesses that are not up to full capacity, that are open only a couple days a week, because they do not have the staff.”

Starting Jan. 5, 2022, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley will host “Child Care Round Up” every Wednesday, with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to answer questions about the program and help service industry workers with the application process.

The list of eligibility requirements can be found here. The three documents needed to determine eligibility include a completed application, proof of employment, and a copy of a birth certificate, passport, Medicaid card, or permanent resident card to verify citizenship.

You can find the link to apply here. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

To confirm if your employer is an eligible service industry employer, contact the CCS staff by emailing ccms@bvcog.org or by calling (979) 595-2801 Ext. 2105.

Scanning this QR code with your cell phone will take you directly to the SIR Child Care program application. (Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley)

To learn more about the program from Latresia Williams, watch below:

