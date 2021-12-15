NOW OPEN: Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar is a new sweet spot that specializes in many different types of milkshakes and dessert waffles.

The store will open its doors for a soft opening Wednesday and officially opens on Thursday.

The family-owned and operated company says it chose Bryan-College Station for its next location because of the family and traditional values the community holds.

“College Station is steeped in tradition,” said Savannah Boyd, Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar area manager. “We love that it is so Texas here, so we wanted to come to College Station, a place where people really value time, really value community, and give them another option to come and drink their Blue Bell milkshakes, gather play games, getaway, and just bond.”

The menu at Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar showcases more than 100 different kinds of milkshakes from options like the “I Love Chocolate” to “The Aggie Milkshake” to the “Carousel” to even a build your own.

USA TODAY has even named Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar the #1 milkshake in Texas.

Beyond milkshakes, they also offer dessert waffles. They use Belgium waffles as the base and top them with a variety of options including Blue Bell ice cream.

And if someone is looking for something savory, amidst all the sweets, Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar does offer an Aggieland Grilled Cheese.

Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar is located at 1800 Texas Ave in College Station.

They will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday- Saturday from 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Chill Milkshake & Waffle Bar opens TODAY! We are giving you a sweet preview of the store on #BVTM and #FirstNewsatFour Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

