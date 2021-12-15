Advertisement

One person detained following fatal shooting in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Spring, Texas.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Spring, Texas.(KXII)
By Katherine Griffith
Dec. 15, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an assault with a firearm around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Valleywood Drive in Spring, Texas.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 27-year old Hispanic male with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot. That victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies were able to locate and detain a possible suspect at the scene.

According to the press release, the suspect and victim were former roommates.

Montgomery County’s initial investigation suggests the two had an altercation that turned physical. The suspect reportedly retrieved a pistol from his vehicle and shot the victim.

Several witnesses observed the incident according to the Sheriff’s Office. They are being interviewed by detectives.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the situation.

