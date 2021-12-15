Resource available to help care for elderly or disabled loved one

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) strives to help people live on their own for as long as possible. They assist individuals over 60 years old and the disabled community by providing information about services and by helping individuals and families make informed choices about their health and wellness.

“While there are other resources in town where you can get a phone number and they’ll send you on some place, what we do is actually hold people’s hands and walk them through the system, so they’re comfortable,” ADRC Program Manager Hank Roraback explains.

The ADRC offers a plethora of resources, including benefits counseling, long-term options counseling, assistance navigating the Health and Human Services system and applying for benefits like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP – Food Stamps), explanations of programs, eligibility requirements, and the application process for programs that help pay Medicare out-of-pocket costs, and one-on-one counseling to address immediate needs.

“We can help you find transportation to get to the doctor, meals to be delivered to your home, we can help you with that. Never think it’s too early, because it’s never too early to start asking questions. Just know that you can have a plan in your back pocket, to say ‘here’s what we’re going to do when Mom does need that kind of help.’ We’re happy to help you plan ahead and if you have an emergency, we can help you figure out what’s going on right now and connect you with the resources you need,” Roraback said.

You can learn more about The Brazos Valley Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) by emailing ADRC@bvcog.org or by calling (979)-595-2831. You can also visit in-person at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan.

For the full interview with Hank Roraback, watch below:

