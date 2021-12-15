Advertisement

Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash

The driver of the vehicle was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph’s Health in Bryan
One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A single-vehicle crash caused traffic to back up on State Highway 21 and FM 50, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Around 1 p.m. a 2020 Volvo SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 toward Bryan when the vehicle failed to stay in its lane. The vehicle veered into a ditch on the right, vaulted over a driveway and landed in the ditch, according to DPS.

The driver of the Volvo was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph’s Health in Bryan. All lanes are open now.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
Highway 6 partially shut down after crash.
Crash causes shutdown, second crash on southbound Highway 6 during morning rush
Thomas Dillon Nobles.
Grimes County man facing assault charges after sending man to the hospital

Latest News

18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities
Bryan Fire Department community paramedic Chris Lamb
Bryan Fire Department deploying community paramedics to help connect residents with needed resources
Wednesday morning brought record warmth to the Brazos Valley
Wednesday morning warmth likely breaks 73-year-old record