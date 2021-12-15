Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A single-vehicle crash caused traffic to back up on State Highway 21 and FM 50, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Around 1 p.m. a 2020 Volvo SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 toward Bryan when the vehicle failed to stay in its lane. The vehicle veered into a ditch on the right, vaulted over a driveway and landed in the ditch, according to DPS.

The driver of the Volvo was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph’s Health in Bryan. All lanes are open now.

