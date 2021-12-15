Spiller latest A&M underclassman to declare for NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller is the latest Texas A&M football underclassmen to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Spiller joins fellow Aggies DeMarvin Leal, Leon O’Neal Jr., and Jayden Peevy who have already declared for the draft, and quarterback Zach Calzada will also miss the bowl game as he’s entered the transfer portal.

Spiller just finished his junior campaign fourth in the SEC in rushing with1,011 yards. It marks the second straight season he has rushed for over 1,000 yards.

Spiller tallied six touchdowns on the ground and had one receiving touchdown this season.

He’s had 16 one hundred-yard rushing games with the Maroon and White which is the most since Greg Hill in the early 90′s.

Spiller is the seventh Aggie to eclipse 3,000 yards rushing for his career.

Isaiah is expected to be one of, if not the first running back selected in 2022 according to several mock drafts.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.