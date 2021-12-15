Advertisement

Spiller latest A&M underclassman to declare for NFL Draft

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller is the latest Texas A&M football underclassmen to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Spiller joins fellow Aggies DeMarvin Leal, Leon O’Neal Jr., and Jayden Peevy who have already declared for the draft, and quarterback Zach Calzada will also miss the bowl game as he’s entered the transfer portal.

Spiller just finished his junior campaign fourth in the SEC in rushing with1,011 yards. It marks the second straight season he has rushed for over 1,000 yards.

Spiller tallied six touchdowns on the ground and had one receiving touchdown this season.

He’s had 16 one hundred-yard rushing games with the Maroon and White which is the most since Greg Hill in the early 90′s.

Spiller is the seventh Aggie to eclipse 3,000 yards rushing for his career.

Isaiah is expected to be one of, if not the first running back selected in 2022 according to several mock drafts.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Frito and Katy's last show will be Dec. 31.
Radio hosts Frito and Katy leaving Candy 95
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road
CSPD's pursuit ended in this Bryan neighborhood off Frontier Drive.
Driver in custody after vehicle pursuit in stolen truck
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

Latest News

Spiller latest A&M underclassmen to declare for NFL Draft
Spiller latest A&M underclassmen to declare for NFL Draft
College Station football has “Leveled Up” to State Finals
College Station football has “Leveled Up” to State Finals
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal
The College Station Cougars football team celebrates after beating Denton Ryan in the regional...
College Station football has “Leveled Up” to State Finals