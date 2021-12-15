Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - A teen that was reported missing on Nov. 18 has been located by authorities, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes, 16, was reported missing after fleeing a location in Bryan that she had just arrived at. Authorities did not think the teen had any ties to the area, but that she might have fled from Houston or other Gulf Coast regions.

