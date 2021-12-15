Advertisement

Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities

Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - A teen that was reported missing on Nov. 18 has been located by authorities, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes, 16, was reported missing after fleeing a location in Bryan that she had just arrived at. Authorities did not think the teen had any ties to the area, but that she might have fled from Houston or other Gulf Coast regions.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Meckel
St. Joseph Health nurse killed in Highway 21 crash, DPS confirms
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
Highway 6 partially shut down after crash.
Crash causes shutdown, second crash on southbound Highway 6 during morning rush
Thomas Dillon Nobles.
Grimes County man facing assault charges after sending man to the hospital

Latest News

18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash
Bryan Fire Department community paramedic Chris Lamb
Bryan Fire Department deploying community paramedics to help connect residents with needed resources
Wednesday morning brought record warmth to the Brazos Valley
Wednesday morning warmth likely breaks 73-year-old record