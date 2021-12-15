Treat of the Day: City of Bryan Planning Department Wins Excellence Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan’s Planning and Development Services Department was given the 2021 Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Planning Excellence Recognition Program from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association.

The award is given to Texas planning departments that increase community awareness of the importance of planning, aid in economic development, and assist with the overall image of the community. Only 34 departments across Texas were selected to be recognized this year, according to the City. This is the City of Bryan’s sixth consecutive year to be selected and the seventh time overall.

The award is named for Richard R. Lillie, who helped to plan Austin city growth from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Criteria for this award include:

Increasing community awareness of the significance of planning

Recognizing planning departments that meet certain professional requirements

Recognizing planning efforts that have achieved community support

Encouraging the funding of professional training for staff

Aiding economic development and community image

Bryan's Planning & Development Services Department was honored last night by the Bryan City Council for being one of... Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

