Wednesday morning warmth likely breaks 73-year-old record

Wednesday morning brought record warmth to the Brazos Valley
Wednesday morning brought record warmth to the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As unseasonably warm and humid conditions continue this week of December, preliminary data says Wednesday morning’s warmth will likely break a record that has been standing for the last 73 years.

What is known as the “Record High Minimum” -- the warmest low temperature -- for December 15th was originally set back in 1948 at 70°. We’ll need to monitor the official temperature Wednesday evening to see if it can fall to or below the 70° degree mark before midnight, but as of right now, it is expected that 2021 will replace the 73-year-old record.

As of 2 pm, Easterwood Airport is currently sitting at 82°. The record high for December 15th was set back in 1924 at 84°. We’ll see how far temperatures can climb over the next hour or so, ahead of additional records that will need to be monitored through the remainder of the work week.

Record collecting began in 1882 in College Station with the original location set on the campus of Texas A&M. Today, the official reporting station for Bryan-College Station resides at Easterwood Airport.

